Eight more people die in devastating floods across Balochistan

QUETTA: Devastating monsoon rains and floods continued to wreak havoc in Balochistan on Saturday as nine more people lost their lives in the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll to 225, ARY News reported.

A total of 105 men, 55 women, and 65 children have lost their lives to floods and related incidents in Balochistan.

The recent eight deaths have been reported in Bolan, Quetta and Jaffarabad districts. A total of 107,377 cattle have also been reported dead in the floods, PDMA data shows.

A total of 26,567 homes were damaged and 7,167 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province.

Also Read: Floods: Three highways connecting Balochistan with country closed

Rescue and relief operations are underway for flood-affected people. The PDMA provided 1150 tents, 650 food packets, 450 blankets, 250 water coolers, and 200 gas cylinders to flood-affected people.

Comments