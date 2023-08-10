Eight of a family die in Layyah road accident

LAYYAH: At least eight people were killed and six others were critically wounded in a road accident near Layyah in the wee hours of Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to rescue authorities, the fatal incident occurred when a truck collided with a passenger van that was en route to Mian Channu. Tragically, eight individuals of the same family lost their lives on the scene, while six others suffered injuries.

Promptly responding to the distress call, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital, Chobara.

Earlier on May 31, at least six people had been killed while 30 others were injured when the passenger bus they were travelling in had turned turtle after skidding off a bridge in Khanewal.

According to rescue officials, the incident had taken place near Pull Rango. They had said the ill-fated bus was on its way from Lahore to Multan when it had met an accident.

The driver of the vehicle had lost control while trying to avoid hitting a motorcycle, due to which the bus overturned, they had added.