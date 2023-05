ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office (FO) Friday said eight Pakistanis were dead and six others injured in an unfortunate fire incident in a hotel in Makkah.

In response to media queries regarding casualties in the fire incident in a hotel in Makkah, the FO spokesperson said, “We have reports of 8 deaths and 6 injured Pakistanis in the incident.”

“Our Mission in Jeddah is in contact with local authorities to provide relief to the victims and their families,” it added.