Eight people, including four cops, martyred in North Waziristan suicide blast

North Waziristan: At least eight people, including four policemen, were martyred in a suicide bombing in Mir Ali Tehsil of North Waziristan, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the attack was targetted at a police post in Eidak area of Mir Ali.

The injured were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched.

Soon after the blast, security forces reached the crime spot and cordoned off the area. The injured were shifted to nearby hospital for medical assistance.

Pakistan has experienced a spike in terrorism since the Taliban returned to power in Afghanistan in 2021.

Earlier, on October 5, six Pakistani soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, were martyred during a gun battle with terrorists in North Waziristan’s Spinwam area, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that the exchange of fire between the two sides took place on the night between October 4 and 5, during which “six Khwarij” were also killed.

“Lt Col Muhammad Ali Shaukat was leading the operation against the khwarij when he and five soldiers were martyred as a result of intense exchange of fire,” said military’s media wing.

Lt. Col. Muhammad Ali Shaukat, aged 43, hailed from Faisalabad. He leaves behind his wife and three sons.

According to the ISPR, all the fallen soldiers had served the nation with valor. Lance Naik Muhammad Ullah had completed 13 years of service, while Akhtar Zaman had served for 10 years.

“Security forces are determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism. Sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our determination,” the statement added.