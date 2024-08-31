Eight students injured as school’s roof collapsed

SANGHAR: Eight students sustained injuries as the roof of a primary school collapsed in the village of Sindh’s Tando Adam’ ARY News reported citing police.

The tragic incident took place in the village of Rahim Mulukhani in Tando Adam, a city in Sanghar, where the roof of a government primary school collapsed, injuring eight students.

The injured students were rushed to the nearest hospital for medical treatment. It may be noted here that the schools in Sanghar were reopened on Saturday after two-day closure amid heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed the concerned Deputy Commissioner and Director of Schools to inspect the school buildings.

The chief minister ordered an immediate inspection of all dilapidated schools and sought a report. CM Murad Ali Shah also expressed deep sorrow over the incident and directed that the injured students be provided with the best medical facilities.

Read More: Cyclonic Storm ASNA moves away of Karachi, at 230km distance

Earlier in the day, it was reported that cyclonic Storm ‘Asna’ has moved away from Karachi’s coastal belt and located at the distance of 230km from the city in southwest, according to a meteorologist.

The cyclone could landfall on September 1st night or September 02 at coastal belt of Oman, Meteorologist Anjum Nazeer said.

“Cyclone Asna could still influence Karachi’s weather and light to heavy rainfall has been expected in city until tonight”, Meteorologist Anjum Nazeer said.

The winds with 40-50 Km/hour speed could blow in the city today, weather expert said.

Cyclone Asna in its westward trajectory could affect Baluchistan’s coastal belt with rainfall and coastal flooding, he said.

The cyclone could landfall on Sunday night or Monday at the Oman coastal belt.