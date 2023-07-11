Eight to 10 persons involve in SSGC CMO murder: police

KARACHI: City police has claimed involvement of eight to 10 persons in murder of Dr. Raham Ali Shah, chief medical officer of the SSGC, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Dr. Raham Ali Shah was allegedly abducted by unidentified culprits. He was killed and his body was brought to Edhi morgue in Sohrab Goth on July 07, police said.

“His car was found from Surjani Town area,” according to police. “The family had registered kidnapping FIR with police on July 07,” police said. “Dr Raham Ali Shah’s son had filed the abduction complaint.”

“He had made his last contact with a friend on phone,” police said.

Police has claimed that eight to 10 persons have been involved in murder of the doctor. “Police is tightening noose around the accused,” officials said.

Ferozabad Police has initiated investigation of the doctor’s kidnapping and murder crime. “Seven persons including a woman have been added to the probe,” police said.