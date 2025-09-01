Eight to 11 Lac super flood expected to reach Guddu: Sindh CM

KARACHI: Around 11 Lac cusecs of water will reach Guddu Barrage by September 05 according to the NDMA, Sindh’s Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah here said on Monday.

“Eight to 11 Lac cusecs water means a super flood situation,” he said.

“We will try to save human lives first, and then animals,” CM Shah said. “We have to protect our barrages,” he said.

“We will try not to allow the water flows out of the river. In 2010 one million cusecs of water had passed through Guddu Barrage,” chief minister said. “The embankment has been six feet above the water level of that time,” he said.

The government has made preparation to tackle nine-lac plus cusecs of water, Murad Ali Shah said. “Monitoring teams are sitting at each quarter-mile to patrol the Bund. Protective dykes develop leaks during these floods which used to be plugged,” chief minister said.

“We have asked for assistance to the Army and the Navy,”Murad Ali Shah said. “The situation turns bad in case of floodwater over nine lac cusecs,” he said.

He said the villages have been pointed out, which could affect badly in flood. “The army has been asked to operate the PDMA boats,” CM said. Health Department have also been directed about camps, he said.

Chief Minister said that the flood flow is expected to reach Punjnad, which will help us to estimate the water that will reach to Guddu Barrage. “The water will be at its peak at Guddu Barrage on September 6-7,” he said.

“Indus River brought 11 Lac cusecs of water in 2010,” he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the preparations have also been finalized for the katcha area of Sujawal and Thatta districts. “We have made impact assessment of five to 11 Lac cusecs of water and estimate that around 1.6 million people could be affected in flood,” he added.