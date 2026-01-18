Eintracht sack coach Toppmoeller after poor defensive run

BERLIN—Eintracht Frankfurt have fired coach Dino Toppmoeller following a string of bad games and poor defending, the club said on Sunday.

The decision was based on analysis of the team’s performance over the past few weeks, including the first three games of 2026, the club said in a statement.

Germany’s Bild newspaper said a crisis meeting had been held on Saturday to discuss Toppmoeller’s future, the day after Eintracht’s 3-3 Bundesliga draw against struggling Werder Bremen.

“It’s always the same. We didn’t perform well from start to finish,” sporting director Markus Kroesche was quoted as saying. “We can’t go on like this.”

Toppmoeller’s contract was extended last year until mid-2028. The 45-year-old took over as head coach in 2023.

“I would have loved to continue working with this team and continue to face the challenges that lie ahead. But I accept the decision,” Toppmoeller said in the statement from the club.

He wished Eintracht, who are seventh in the league, “calmer and above all successful times” ahead.