KPop Demon Hunters star Ejae has revealed that Leonardo DiCaprio’s presence in the audience made her even more nervous during her performance of “Golden” at the BAFTAs earlier this year.

The singer, who provided the singing voice for Rumi in the hit Netflix animated film, reflected on the experience in a recent interview with The Times, admitting that the awards show performance still haunts her.

“The BAFTAs haunt me,” Ejae said, recalling that she made mistakes and cracked slightly while attempting some of the song’s high notes.

According to Ejae, DiCaprio was seated directly in front of her during the performance and appeared serious rather than smiling.

“Leonardo DiCaprio was [in the audience] right in front of me, and he was not smiling,” she recalled.

The moment became particularly nerve-racking when Ejae looked directly at the Titanic star while singing the words “born to be,” one of the song’s most demanding high notes.

“That’s what put me off,” Ejae said. “He made me so nervous. It was already so nerve-racking to be in front of all these celebrities, and then I look up and lock eyes with Leonardo DiCaprio? Come on.”

Despite feeling disappointed by aspects of her BAFTAs performance, Ejae said she felt much more comfortable when she performed at the Brit Awards the following week.