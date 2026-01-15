Ek Din first look out: Starring Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi

Hyderabad: The first look of Aamir Khan Productions’ next romantic drama, Ek Din, has finally been unveiled. Starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi, the film promises a tender and poignant love story featuring a fresh on-screen pairing.

The production house shared the first-look poster via social media on Thursday. Alongside the poster, the producers announced that the teaser will be released soon and confirmed that Ek Din is set to hit theatres on May 1.

The poster depicts Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi strolling down a snowy street. Both are seen smiling and enjoying ice cream as snow falls around them, dressed in cosy winter attire, including coats, scarves, and gloves. The poster features the heartfelt tagline: “One love… one chance,” along with the caption, “In the chaos of life, love will find you… Ek Din ❤️.” The imagery suggests a serene tale of romance, emphasizing warmth and simplicity over high-intensity drama.

The makers revealed that the teaser for Ek Din will be released on January 16. Reportedly approved by the Central Board of Film Certification, the teaser has a runtime of approximately one minute and eleven seconds. It will be attached to the theatrical prints of Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, another Aamir Khan Productions venture.

For Junaid Khan, Ek Din is a significant project. His previous romantic film, Loveyapa, starring Khushi Kapoor, underperformed at the box office. Aamir Khan previously noted that while he personally enjoyed the film, he was dissatisfied with its commercial performance. With Ek Din, Aamir Khan introduces his son in a new romantic light, and audiences are eager to see the chemistry between Junaid and Sai Pallavi.

The film is directed by Sunil Pandey, who previously served as an assistant director on hits like Rang De Basanti and Laal Singh Chaddha. The screenplay is written by Spandan Mishra and Sneha Desai, with music composed by Ram Sampath. Produced under the Aamir Khan Productions label by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit, the movie is a reimagining of the Asian romance One Day. While early reports suggested it was based on a Thai version, more recent updates indicate it is a remake of the Korean original.