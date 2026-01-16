Ek Din Teaser: Sai Pallavi makes Bollywood debut alongside Junaid Khan

Sai Pallavi is set to make her much-awaited Bollywood debut with Ek Din, and the first teaser of the romantic drama has already struck a chord with audiences.

The makers of the Aamir Khan-backed film released the teaser on Friday, offering a quick glimpse into the love story of Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

The short clip opens with tender moments between the two leads, establishing a soft, dreamy romance. Junaid’s voiceover adds emotional depth as he reflects on love and hope, hinting at a relationship built on longing and quiet affection.

“Your smile, Meera — I like it a lot. I don’t know whether I will win your heart or not, but are they really dreams if they are not beyond reach?” he said.

The teaser then features visuals of their soft romance and ends with Sai saying, “Films have so much magic in them, but it doesn’t happen in real life.” Junaid replies, “It happens — magic.”

“Some stories don’t need time,” they captioned the teaser.

Fans were quick to react positively on social media, praising the teaser for its freshness and simplicity.

“Wow, finally a good movie to watch,” one wrote.

While another commented, “Finally, a silver lining in Bollywood — feels like a breath of fresh air.”

“The chemistry is so beautiful,” added a third.

Directed by Sunil Pandey and written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Mishra, Ek Din is reportedly a remake of the Thai romantic drama One Day. The film is produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan and Aparna Purohit, and is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 1, 2026.