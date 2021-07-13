EK Koders: UAE to get its first coders club

DUBAI: Under the directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to enhance public-private collaboration to empower UAE coders and support and attract the world’s best coders, the National Program for Coders in collaboration with the Emirates Group announced the launch of “EK Koders”, the first coders club in the UAE.

EK Koders aims to develop technological and digital skills of specialised talents, and form a qualitative digital community that employs promising competencies in innovating solutions and services, based on programming applications that help advance the quality of operations, develop new ideas and adopt innovative and advanced solutions, which contribute to enhancing Emirates’ global leadership in the aviation, travel, tourism and logistics sectors.

EK Koders will also collaborate with various initiatives and projects of the National Program for Coders by organising joint trainings and workshops for national and international talents in the UAE, and introduce them to the latest trends in all sectors of technology and aviation.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Teleworking Applications, confirmed that coding is a key pillar of all future sectors, especially aerospace, aviation, transportation, health, education and economy, and its role is growing dramatically, impacting every detail of our daily lives.

Al Olama said that the National Program for Coders, launched this week by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has captured the attention of major international tech companies, which confirmed their participation in the initiative.

He added, “The National Program for Coders aims to launch a series of initiatives in collaboration with its global partners to support and encourage coders to continue innovating, develop their technological skills and knowledge, and provide a variety of workshops and supportive training programs in the field of coding.”

Alex Alexander, Emirates’ Group Chief Technology Officer, said, “We’re proud to support the Ministry of AI’s drive to build a vibrant community of coders in the UAE, which in turn contributes to the nation’s strategy to be a global hub for future technology adoption and development. Over the last six months, we have a built a strong partnership and we’re very excited to extend our collaboration with the Ministry under an MoU to collaborate on areas such as skills development and specific use cases in AI, Data and Analytics, Software Engineering and application of groundbreaking software development techniques.

“We’ve also tapped on our Aviation X-lab partnership to expand the opportunities and support provided to Emirates Group community and nurture anyone passionate about coding, regardless of their experience.”