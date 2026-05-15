El Nino arriving faster than expected

El Nino is developing more rapidly than expected in the Pacific Ocean, raising concerns that it could grow into a historically powerful event — potentially a rare “Super El Nino” — by fall or winter.

According to a newly released update from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Climate Prediction Center, there is now a two-thirds chance that El Nino will reach strong or very strong intensity levels.

El Nino is a natural climate pattern that occurs when temperatures in the tropical Pacific Ocean rise significantly, disrupting atmospheric wind patterns and affecting weather conditions around the globe.

Its impacts can be severe. Some regions may experience droughts and intense heat waves, increasing wildfire risks and straining water supplies, while others could face heavy rainfall and flooding.

It can also weaken the Atlantic hurricane season. On a broader scale, it can temporarily amplify global temperatures already rising due to human-caused climate change. The stronger the El Nino event, the greater the likelihood of these extreme effects.

Typically occurring every two to seven years, El Nino events usually last between nine and 12 months. Their strength is determined by how much ocean temperatures rise above average in a specific area of the equatorial Pacific, with peak intensity often occurring during the Northern Hemisphere winter.

A weak El Nino develops when ocean temperatures remain at least 0.5 degrees Celsius above average for an extended period. Temperatures exceeding 2 degrees Celsius above average are considered indicators of a very strong, or “Super,” El Nino.

Currently, average ocean temperatures remain just below the 0.5-degree threshold. However, NOAA’s latest monthly outlook predicts temperatures will surpass that level by next month — a significant shift from last month’s forecast, which expected neutral conditions to continue through June.