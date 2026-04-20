Alex Garland’s long-anticipated Elden Ring movie cast is officially moving forward, with A24 and Bandai Namco confirming production and IMAX shooting

The live-action adaptation of the hugely popular fantasy video game has locked in a release date of March 3, 2028, marking one of the most high-profile video game-to-film projects currently in development.

The Elden Ring movie brings together a strong ensemble cast led by Kit Connor, best known for Heartstopper, who had long been rumoured to be working with Garland again after Warfare.

He’s joined by Ben Whishaw, Cailee Spaeny, Tom Burke, and Havana Rose Liu, forming a lineup that blends rising stars with established names. The Elden Ring movie also includes Sonoya Mizuno, another frequent Garland collaborator, alongside Jonathan Pryce, Ruby Cruz, Nick Offerman, John Hodgkinson, Jefferson Hall, Emma Laird, and Peter Serafinowicz.

Production on the Elden Ring movie is being handled by Peter Rice, Andrew Macdonald, and Allon Reich through DNA, with additional producing support from George R. R. Martin and Vince Gerardis. That connection is particularly notable given Martin’s involvement in shaping the original lore of the game.

The Elden Ring movie is based on the 2022 action RPG developed by FromSoftware under Hidetaka Miyazaki. Since its release the title quickly became a global phenomenon.

Industry insiders claimed that it has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide and collected over 400 Game of the Year awards, cementing its place as one of the most decorated video games ever released.

Garland, who has openly been a fan of the game for years, reportedly made a personal pitch to FromSoftware and Bandai Namco to bring Elden Ring to the big screen. With IMAX cameras, a major studio backing, and a stacked cast, the Elden Ring movie is shaping up to be one of the most ambitious fantasy adaptations in recent years.