The world of Elden Ring just keeps getting bigger, and honestly, 2026 is turning into a massive year for fans of the fantasy RPG even without a major game expansion landing anytime soon.

Between growing excitement around the upcoming movie adaptation, endless community speculation, and a steady stream of collectibles, Elden Ring somehow continues to dominate conversation four years after release, which is not something many games manage to pull off.

Now, the franchise has officially unveiled another major collector’s release for July 2026, this time bringing Queen Marika and Radagon into the spotlight through a premium set of detailed bookends inspired by the game’s lore.

The new Elden Ring collectible leans heavily into the imagery of the Golden Order, with both statues positioned opposite each other to represent the fractured duality at the center of the story, and from the first promotional images alone, it’s pretty obvious the release is aimed directly at hardcore collectors rather than casual buyers.

The bookends are built using hand-painted resin with game-accurate detailing, and while they’re technically functional shelf pieces, they clearly feel more like display items meant to sit at the center of an Elden Ring collection. The pricing also reflects that. At around €135, the set falls firmly into the premium merchandise category, though that probably won’t slow demand much considering how active the Elden Ring fanbase still is.

What makes the timing interesting is that the game already has serious momentum right now. Recent behind-the-scenes leaks tied to the upcoming Alex Garland film adaptation pushed discussion around the franchise back into overdrive, while rumors about a possible prequel set before the Shattering continue circulating across the community.

Add in the Tarnished Edition, new merchandise drops, and the constant flood of mods keeping the game alive online, and it genuinely feels like Elden Ring has moved beyond being just another successful RPG. Right now, Elden Ring looks more like a long-term fantasy franchise that still has plenty left in reserve.