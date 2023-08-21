27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 21, 2023
Elderly man martyred in Indian firing at LoC: ISPR

TOP NEWS

Laiq-ur-Rehman is ARY News Special Correspondent on Defence and Military Affairs

RAWALPINDI: In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, an elderly man embraced martyrdom when Indian troops targeted the civilian population in the Nakyal sector along the Line of Control (LoC), said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

According to ISPR, Indian troops initiated a ceasefire violation in Nakyal Sector along LOC deliberately targeting civil population.

“A 60 years old man identified as Ghayas who belonged to Kotli got martyred due to unprovoked Indian firing.” the ISPR said. Three women who were working in the fields got terrified by the firing.

The Indian forces have continuously violated the ceasefire agreement at the Line of Control and martyred Pakistan Army personnel and civilians during their unprovoked firing at the border.

The army media wing stated that Pakistan wants peace at LoC with its neighbor but will take steps to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Earlier, two civilians embraced martyrdom and a civilian was injured when Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing on a group of shepherds in the Sattwal Sector across the Line of Control (LoC).

The ISPR in a statement said, “Indian Army, in a display of its usual inhumane approach towards innocent Kashmiris, opened indiscriminate fire onto a group of shepherds in Sattwal Sector.

