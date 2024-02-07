At least 12 dead in Qila Saifullah blast outside JUI office

QUETTA: Following a blast in Pishin, at least 12 dead, 17 others injured in another explosion occurred outside JUI office in Qila Saifullah Balochistan ahead of general election 2024, ARY News reported.

According to Information Minister Balochistan Jan Achakzai, the blast occurred in Qila Saifullah when the PB-3 candidate Maulana Abdul Wasay was not in his office.

He said the explosion claimed 12 lives whereas 17 injured were shifted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Earlier today, at least 14 dead and 30others sustained injuries in a blast occurred near election office in PB-47 Pishin Balochistan ahead of the general election 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta and Chaman and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within span of a day.

As per details, Deputy Commissioner Juma Dad said the bomb reportedly planted on a motorbike exploded near the election office of PB-47 Independent candidate Asfandiyar Kakar and claimed the lives of eight people whereas several others sustained injuries.

It is important to note here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier declared around 50% polling stations in country as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’.

“In Balochistan total 961 polling stations have been declared normal, while 2,337 as ‘sensitive and 1,730 polling stations as ‘most sensitive’”.