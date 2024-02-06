Election 2024: Curtains fall on election activities tonight

ISLAMABAD: Curtains will fall on electioneering tonight, to begin a 48-hour moratorium on political activities begin Feb 6 and 7 midnight.

As per the election schedule campaigning window will close at the stroke of midnight between Tuesday and Wednesday under the election laws.

The candidates or political parties violating the law may subject to legal action after curtains down on election campaign.

As the electioneering ban period approaching, political parties and contesting candidates have intensified their election campaigns.

Pakistan People’s Party will conclude its election campaign with a power show in Larkana, the native land of Bhuttos. The PPP holding its public meeting at Municipal Stadium of Larkana to be addressed by the party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Aseefa Bhutto and other central leaders of the party will also address the PPP public meeting.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will end its election campaign with final election power show of the party at Khudian in Kasur.

PML-N supreme leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz will attend the party’s public meeting at Railway Ground on 2:00 PM.

The posters of party leaders Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz have been displayed at the public meeting venue.

Former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif has been the PML-N candidate from NA-132 Khudian in Kasur.