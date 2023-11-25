Election 2024: ECP directs authorities to ensure level playing field to all parties

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has penned down a letter to the caretaker government and directed to provide an equal level playing field to all political parties in Pakistan for the upcoming General Election 2024, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the details, in a letter, Additional Director General ECP directed the principal Secretary of the caretaker Prime Minister and all four provincial chief secretaries to provide a level playing field to the political parties for the upcoming General Election of 2024.

The letter stated that a political party expressed concern about the absence of fair chances as other parties, stated that the caretaker government is not ensuring equitable opportunities.

The letter added that the leaders of the political party asked for an equal level playing field as others by allowing them to carry out the election campaign and demanded an end to non-discrimination by the government.

The letter further added that, under the constitution and law, the caretaker government should show impartiality and ensure the implementation of equal chances for all the electoral contestants.