ECP extends voting time in THESE constituencies

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has decided to extend the voting time in two constituencies as the voting process delayed in several constituencies, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan has extended the voting time in three polling stations of two constituencies which include NA-63 Gujrat and PP-28 Gujrat for two hours.

Prior to this, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that there is no suggestion underway regarding extending polling time in ongoing general elections.

The polling process will continue till 5 pm across the country without any break while election results can be broadcast after 6 pm.

In a separate incident, at least five cops martyred and two others sustained injuries as explosion occurred near police vehicle in Kulachi DI Khan.

Read More: Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

As per details, the explosion occurred in Garah Aslam area of Kulachi which targeted a police vehicle.

In Gujranwala’s PP-66, punches and kicks were exchanged after a clash erupted between two groups outside a polling station.

It is pertinent to mention here that polling began at 8 am today and will continue uninterrupted till 5 pm as more than 128 million voters are set to elect their representatives for the national and provincial assemblies for the next five years in what appears to be one of the most unpredictable general elections in Pakistan’s political history.