🔴Pakistan General Elections 2024 Live Results and Updates

Pakistan, world’s fifth-largest democracy, is going to polls today (Thursday) to elect its representatives for next five years.

A huge number of countrymen are expected to vote in the most expensive polling exercise since the country’s inception.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F), Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and a huge number of independent candidates, some backed by PTI, are participating in the exercise.