Election 2024: ECP summons finance secretary for non-provision of funds

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday took notice and summoned the Secretary of Finance for non-provision of allocated funds reserved for the general elections 2024, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Sources close to the development revealed that a total of Rs 42 billion was reserved for the preparation of the general election 2024 in the financial year budget, while the Ministry of Finance has only released Rs 10 billion so far.

Sources within the ECP state that the remaining funds for the election are being interrupted without any prior justification from the ministry, as the electoral watchdog is currently in need of Rs 17 billion immediately.

The ECP sources claimed to penned down a reminder and approached the Ministry of Finance repeatedly for the provision of election funds, but failed to get any positive response.

Sources claimed that the ECP chief has decided to inform the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar and will write a detailed letter regarding the non-provision of funds.