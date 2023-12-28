21.6 C
Karachi
Thursday, December 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Election 2024: Interim govt allocates Rs 17 bln for security

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday allocated Rs 17 billion for security related to the upcoming general election in 2024, ARY News reported, citing sources.

A meeting was held to overview the security arrangements for the upcoming general elections scheduled to be held on February 08, 2024.

According to well-informed sources, the meeting – attended by the Inspector Generals (IGs) of all four provinces – briefed the meeting members about the polling day security arrangements.

READ: Nomination papers of 109 candidates face intense scrutiny

Reports indicate that to ensure a peaceful election in the country, a total of 600,000 police officials are necessarily required.

Sources further revealed that only 200,000 police officials are currently available leaving a significant shortfall, with an additional 400,000 personnel required to meet the basic security requirements for the upcoming general elections.

Meanwhile, 58 percent of polling stations declared sensitive.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.