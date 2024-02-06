Election 2024: One man Injured in Pattoki rally attack

PATTOKI: A man was reportedly injured in Pattoki city, Kasur District after two unidentified individuals opened fire during a rally of an independent candidate, ARY News reported.

According to the details, two unidentified men on a bike opened fire on the stage of the rally of an independent candidate contesting from the PP-182 constituency of Pattoki.

After the firing incident, a man in the rally got injured and was shifted to the nearest hospital for immediate medical assistance.

The police reached the stop and collected the evidence related to the firing incident, meanwhile, an investigation was initiated to apprehend the culprits.

Earlier this week, the Interior Ministry of Balochistan imposed Section 144 in Quetta for the next two days over the ‘security situation’ ahead of general elections in 2024.

As per details, the Balochistan government has banned the display of arms, and pillion riding, (commonly known as double sawari).

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in terrorist activities, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan, since the outlawed militant group Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least six people were killed and 13 others sustained injuries in three violent incidents in Balochistan’s Sibi, Quetta, and Chaman, and Khyber Pakhunthwa’s Bajaur district within the span of a day.

The wave of violence began in Sibi when four people were killed and five others sustained injuries in a blast that occurred at Jinnah Road Sibi near the political party’s rally on Tuesday. The police said that the explosive material was installed in a motorcycle which led to the explosion. The law enforcers have cordoned off the area and called the bomb disposal squad.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared around 50% of polling stations in the country as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’.

According to ECP sources, out of the total 90,675 polling stations, 46,065 have been declared as ‘sensitive’ or ‘most sensitive’ across the country.