Election 2024: Re-polling to be conducted in THESE constituencies 

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has ordered re-polling in a few polling stations of one National Assembly (NA) and two provincial assembly constituencies.

According to a statement, the re-polling in the relevant polling stations will be held on February 15th and the final results of these constituencies will be announced after the accumulation of complete results.

The repolling will be held in polling stations of NA-88 Khushab-II, PS-18 Ghotki-I and PK-90 Kohat-I where complaints regarding snatching or wastage of ballot papers were registered.

According to the spokesperson of ECP, the commission ordered repolling in 26 polling stations of NA-88 due to setting on fire the polling material by mob.

Similarly, the commission ordered repolling on two polling stations of PS-18 Ghotki-I and 25 polling stations of PK-90- Kohat-1 where people snatched and wasted the polling material.

Meanwhile, the electoral watchdog directed the regional election commissioner to submit a probe report in 3 days after receiving the complaints of vandalism at a polling station in NA-242 Karachi Keamari-I — Sindh.