Election 2024 Pakistan: How many holidays will students get?

ISLAMABAD: With the general elections 2024 a little over two weeks away, reports are suggesting that educational institutions across the country would get eight holidays in February, ARY News reported on Monday.

With the formal commencement of the election campaign, candidates from all political parties have started holding corner meetings and door-to-door canvassing as general elections 2024 are all set to be held on Feb 8.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also set in motion the printing of ballot papers [Form 33], featuring the names of candidates alongside their respective electoral symbols.

The printing is slated for completion by February 3. Subsequently, the ECP will oversee the secure delivery of the ballots to every district, entrusting the task to the Pakistan Army.

Meanwhile, reports circulating on social media suggested that educational institutions across Pakistan would get eight holidays from Feb 4 to Feb 12.

According to the reports, February 4 is Sunday, February 5 is Kashmir Day, while there will be holidays from February 6 to 10 on the account of Pakistan vote.

While, February 11 will be Sunday again and thus schools, colleges and universities will re-open on February 12 after eight holidays.

However, no official confirmation has been received from any government official in this regard.