Int’l observers, journalists to cover elections 2024 Pakistan: Solangi

Caretaker Information and Broadcasting Minister Murtaza Solangi Tuesday said that international observers and journalists will visit Pakistan to monitor and cover the general elections 2024 to be held on February 8.

He was addressing a news conference along with Secretary Information Shahera Shahid, Director General Radio Pakistan Saeed Ahmed Sheikh and Executive Director General External Publicity Wing Ambreen Jan in Islamabad today.

Sharing details of the applications being processed, Murtaza Solangi said that forty-nine visas have so far been issued to foreign journalists whilst thirty-two are under process.

He said Pakistan’s High Commission in India has also received twenty-four applications which are being processed.

The information minister said that a total of one hundred and seventy-four applications from various foreign media outlets have been received.

He mentioned that several international media outlets including CNN, BBC, DW and those of Japan have already presence in Pakistan and they will be covering the elections on National and Provincial Assemblies’ seats.

Murtaza Solangi said the applications submitted by the foreign observers are also being processed. He said twenty-five applications have been received from Britain, eight from Russia, thirteen from Japan, five from Canada, two from South Africa and five from the Commonwealth.

Solangi said local journalists are being provided with accreditation cards for coverage of the general elections.

He said six thousand and sixty-five accreditation cards have so far been issued to the local journalists across the country.

Responding to a question, the Information Minister said it is the responsibility of the state to provide security to its citizens and we will also be providing security to the foreign journalists and observers.