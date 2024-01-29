Nawaz Sharif castigates ‘conspirators’ involved in his ouster

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo, Nawaz Sharif on Monday asserted that those who were involved in his ouster and registration of “fake cases” had departed, ARY News reported on Monday.

In his recent election campaign rally in Lahore, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the love and support he received from the public, acknowledging the special bond he shares with the people.

Nawaz Sharif highlighted his commitment to serving the nation, referring to the past four years of his government. He asserted that if he hadn’t achieved anything, people wouldn’t care about his resignation. He expressed his desire to fulfill the expectations of the people.

During his speech, Nawaz Sharif reminisced about a ‘monitor’ who, he claimed, had a hidden agenda against him during his legal battles.

Despite the hardships, he proudly stated that while others were resigning, he stood before the audience to serve the nation.

Acknowledging the recent developments in his legal cases, Nawaz Sharif noted that those who had once demanded swift justice were now resigning.

Nawaz Sharif promised the citizens to continue working with sincerity if he is elected in the upcoming general election of 2024, just as he did in his past governance.

Shedding light on the rising inflation, particularly the soaring price of essential commodities like flour and cooking oil, he pledges to reduce the inflation and provide employment to the young graduates.

Nawaz Sharif concluded by stating that his fight was not just for himself but for the betterment of Pakistan. He called for the nation to rise above setbacks, expressing confidence that, with the grace of Allah, Pakistan would become a prosperous and happy country once again.