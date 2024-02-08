Election 2024: Politicians who rise earlier and cast votes

Some of the most prominent political figures reached polling stations early in the morning on Thursday to cast their votes in Pakistan’s general elections 2024.

Former prime minister and PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif cast his vote at a polling station in Lahore’s NA-128.

Talking to media after casting his vote, Sharif called security measures as satisfactory adding that the fate of Pakistan has been in the hand of the people. “If given chance, we will join hands and build Pakistan,” he said.

Pakistan People’s Party’s Aseefa Bhutto-Zardari cast her vote at a polling station of NA-207 Nawabshah, the hometown of Zardaris.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari contesting for the NA-207 from his native district of Nawabshah.

PML-N leader and former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb used her right to vote in NA-51 Murree.

Caretaker Information Minister Murtaza Solangi reached Dora Model School polling station before 8:00am and exercised his right to vote as first voter of the polling station.

He urged citizens to cast their votes for a better future of their generations.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehmen cast his vote at NA-44 constituency in Dera Ismail Khan.

MQM-Pakistan’s central leader Dr Farooq Sattar cast his vote at a polling station in Karachi’s Pir Illahi Bakhsh (PIB) Colony.