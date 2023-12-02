27.9 C
Election 2024: PPP decides not to make seat adjustments with PML-N

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leadership decided not to make seat adjustments with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in the upcoming general election 2024 and termed it a ‘loss trade’, ARY News reported.

Sources close to the development revealed that the PPP leadership will not make any seat adjustments with PML-N in any constituency across the country.

Sources disclosed that certain leaders suggested engaging in seat adjustment with PML-N after which the PPP leadership sought opinions from other leaders on the matter of the seat adjustments, however, the provincial leaders of the PPP expressed concerns and rejected the proposal.

PPP sources indicated that the seat adjustment with PML-N is a ‘loss trade’ as the failure of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) tenure will fall on PML-N in the upcoming general elections.

The well-informed sources claimed that PPP will take more seats than in the past based on the Sindh government’s performance in the province.

However, the PPP leadership is aimed to win six National Assembly (NA) seats from Karachi.

