Election 2024: Scrutiny of nomination papers concludes

ISLAMABAD: The Scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by candidates for general elections 2024 has concluded today (December30), ARY News reported.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be submitted till Wednesday and decisions on these appeals will be made by the tenth of next month.

The preliminary list of candidates will be displayed on the eleventh of January and candidates can withdraw their nomination papers by January 12.

The electoral symbols will be allotted on the thirteenth of next month and polling for the general elections will be held on February 8

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday approved the nomination papers of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, ARY News reported.

The nomination papers of prominent leaders have been approved whereas many others rejected in the ongoing scrutiny of the nomination papers filed by the candidates to contest the general elections 2024.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s nomination papers have been accepted as no objection was filed in NA 130 (Lahore). The nomination papers of PML-N chief organizer Maryam Nawaz were approved from provincial constituency whereas objections were filed on the National Assembly seat.

The ECP also approved the nomination papers of former president and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari from NA 207 (Nawabshah).

On the other side, the nomination papers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid NA 130 (Lahore), Hammad Azhar PP 172, Asad Qaiser NA 19, PK 50, Shehram Tarakai NA 20, PK 52,53, Ali Muhammad Khan NA 23 and Qasim Khan Suri NA 263 were rejected.