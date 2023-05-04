Election case: SC issues written order regarding April 27 hearing

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) has issued a written order regarding April 27 hearing of simultaneous elections case, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SC’s three-page written order stated that the apex court did not instruct the political parties to hold dialogues to end the political impasse. It read that the political parties going into the dialogue phase were their own decision.

It added that the Supreme Court’s order for holding elections on May 14 is unchanged.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) approached Supreme Court to review its decision of holding elections in Punjab on May 14.

In a 14-page petition, the electoral body pleaded with the Supreme Court to suspend its May 14 decision until a verdict on the revision petition on the issue.

“SC should review its decision as the judiciary doesn’t have the authority to give the date of elections,” the ECP petition read.

“If the decision is not suspended, the election commission will suffer an irreparable loss,” the petitioner pleaded.

The ECP reiterated that the fixing of the date for the election is “not the mandate of superior courts under the Constitution.”

The electoral watchdog further requested the apex court to “accept the instant Review Petition by revisiting, reviewing, reconsidering and recalling its April 4 order”.

