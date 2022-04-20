Election Commission announces schedule for Sindh LG Polls

KARACHI: The election commission on Wednesday announced schedule of the first phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The elections will be held in four Municipal Corporations and 11 Town Municipal Corporations in the first phase of local councils elections in Sindh, the electoral body stated.

Moreover, the voters will elect their local representatives for 93 union committees, 23 municipal committees and 101 town committees, according to the schedule.

The polls will also be held in province’s 14 District Councils and 794 Union Councils in the first phase.

The local councils elections will be held on June 26 (Sunday), the election commission announced.

The election commission has appointed district returning officers, returning officers and assistant returning officers for election.

The chairman and vice chairman of union council and union committee will be elected in direct vote. Moreover, a general member on general seat will be elected directly from each ward.

A member will be elected from each union council with direct vote for the district council.

The election on the reserved seats for municipal corporations and town municipal corporations will be held after the direct elections.

The ECP earlier said that nomination papers can be submitted from May 10 to 13 and scrutiny of nomination papers will be held from May 16 to 18.

The election symbols will be issued to the candidates on May 28. The result of the first phase of the local bodies elections in Sindh will be announced on June 30.

