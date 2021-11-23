Election Commission issues polling scheme for NA-133 by-election

LAHORE: The election commission has released final polling scheme for the National Assembly constituency NA-133, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The by-election in NA-133 constituency will be held on December 05.

The Parliament’s lower house seat from Lahore was vacated due to the death of PML-N MNA Pervaiz Malik.

District Returning Officer (DRO) has released the polling scheme for the constituency.

The election commission has setup overall 254 polling stations and 821 polling booths, the DRO said.

The election authority has declared 21 polling stations as ‘extremely sensitive’ and 199 polling stations as ‘sensitive’. The constituency have total 4,40,485 registered voters.

The election commission has decided deployment of Rangers in the by-election.

According to sources, the Rangers will assist to control the law and order situation during the election.

Police as well as the Rangers will be posted at polling stations during the by-election.

Moreover, CCTV cameras will also be installed at polling stations during the election.

