Election delay resolution: Contempt plea filed in SC against senators

ISLAMABAD: A contempt plea has been filed in Supreme Court (SC) against the senate Chairman and members over the resolution seeking delay in Elections 2024, ARY News reported.

As per details, the contempt plea was filed by lawyer Ishtiaq Ahmed Mirza in the Supreme Court.

The plea stated that the senate passed a resolution seeking delay in general elections which was against the constitution of Pakistan.

Furthermore, the plea urged the top court to start contempt proceedings against the chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani and other members over violation of the constitution.

It is important to mention here that the Upper House of Parliament adopted a resolution, which was moved by independent Senator Dilawar Khan during a session with only 15 lawmakers in attendance. It sought polls delay in the light of extreme weather in hilly areas and the deteriorating security situation.

Later, the passage of the resolution was strongly criticized by major political parties – including PPP, PML-N and PTI. Moreover, PPP and PTI served notices to their senators, Gurdeep Singh and Bahramand Tangi, who remained abstained from voting.

Today, Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan submitted a fresh resolution to the Senate Secretariat, pointing out that holding elections was a constitutional requirement and responsibility of election commission and the caretaker government.

“Supreme Court verdict on elections has been issued and February 8 has been set as the date for the elections,” stated the resolution. It stated that the recently passed resolution calling for a delay in the polls is “undemocratic and unconstitutional”.

“The Constitution upheld the right to vote for every citizen of Pakistan and the Election Commission of Pakistan was bound to conduct free and fair polls in contingent upon inclusivity and ensuring the participation of all regional people.”

“The vote turnout in colder areas remains notably high during the moderate weather conditions. January and February are recognized as the coldest months in the majority of the areas in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” it stated.

The resolution said various political parties had expressed their reservations regarding difficulties in ensuring participation in cold areas during the electoral process.

“Recent attempts on the lives of JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman, former lawmaker Mohsin Dawar, and other political figures had raised concerns about the safety of political leaders.”

“The Ministry of Interior has conveyed serious threats to the lives of prominent politicians increasing the challenges faced by political parties in exercising their right to a free and fair election,” the resolution noted.

It added that there had been a spike in attacks on security forces and citizens, particularly in KP and Balochistan.

“The Senate of Pakistan hereby resolves that the conduct in elections without addressing legitimate concerns, facilitating sufficient opportunities for election campaign and guaranteeing the safety of politicians and citizens would amount to violation of fundamental rights.”

“The general election schedule may be postponed to facilitate the effective participation of people from all areas of Pakistan and belonging to all political shades”, it demanded.