Election delay would be detrimental for Pakistan: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif said that if elections are delayed it would be detrimental to Pakistan.

In an interview with a private news channel, the Ex-pm said that PML-N has kicked off its election campaign if elections are delayed now it would be detrimental for Pakistan and democracy, hence PML-N would resist if any efforts were made to delay elections.

He said the 13-parties coalition government rescued the country from economic default in the 16-month tenure.

Shehbaz claimed if the May 9 incidents had not occurred the PTI founder and former prime minister would have not been jailed.

Related: Feb 8 elections to decide Pakistan’s fate, says Shehbaz Sharif

Last week, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif asserted that the ‘all-important’ Feb 8 general elections would decide the fate of Pakistan, urging voters to draw the ‘map of future’ after examining the past.

Shehbaz Sharif pointed out that the PML-N has launched its election campaign, which will be carried out by party’s top leadership, including Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz.

He also regretted the ouster of three-time prime minister Nawaz Sharif – which according to him – halted the country’s growth. “The country was on the path of prosperity with Nawaz Sharif’s commitment,” he said, adding that everyone knows what happened in 2017.

The former premier also pointed out the “achievements” of PMLN-led government, which also included end to loadsheding and development of agriculture sector and

Terming former chief justice Saqib Nisar ‘a pawn’, Shehbaz regretted that the former was used to overthrow Nawaz Sharif-led government – which halted the country’s progress. “The country would have reached many milestones if Nawaz Sharif wasn’t ousted,” he added.