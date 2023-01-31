Election on April 16 in KP: Governor tells ECP

PESHAWAR: Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Haji Ghulam Ali has suggested April 16 as the date for holding elections across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

According to details, Governor KP penned down a letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), suggesting April 16 as the date for holding polls across the province.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Peshawar confirmed the development, saying that Governor KP had written a letter to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for informing the body about the polls date.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) decided to move the Peshawar High Court (PHC) for an election date in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Former Information minister KP Shaukat Yousafzai said that the governor needs to give the election date when signing the assembly dissolution summary.

For two weeks the governor has not announced the election date which is a violation of the constitution.

It is pertinent to mention here that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly was dissolved on the advice of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Governor Haji Ghulam Ali signed the advice for the dissolution of the provincial assembly sent to him by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

Comments