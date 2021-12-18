Election on DI Khan city mayor seat postponed

PESHAWAR: The election commission has decided to postpone elections on city mayor seat in Dera Ismail Khan following the murder of an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate Omar Khattab Sherani, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources within ECP said that the returning officer will issue a notification regarding the postponement of the elections on the city mayor seat. They added that the schedule of elections in others constituencies of DI Khan will remain unchanged.

Earlier, an Awami National Party (ANP) candidate contesting for the post of Dera Ismail Khan’s tehsil mayor in the upcoming local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) was shot dead on Friday night.

عوامی نیشنل پارٹی ڈیرہ اسمعیٰل خان کے صدر اور نامزد امیدوار برائے تحصیل عمر خطاب شیرانی کو گذشتہ شب اس وقت شہید کیا گیا جب وہ انتخابی مہم چلا رہے تھے۔

انا للّٰہ و انا الیہ راجعون

According to police, Omar Khattab Sherani was attacked outside his house. Two men riding a motorcycle opened fire at him, as a result of which he died on the spot.

His body was shifted to a hospital for a post-mortem examination.

