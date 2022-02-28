Election ordinance: IHC serves notices to AGP, others

ISLAMABAD: Former UC chairman in Islamabad on Monday has challenged Election Amendment Ordinance 2022 in the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

Sardar Mahtab, former UC chairman Islamabad challenged the ordinance through his lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi advocate. The president of Pakistan, secretary law and secretary information and broadcasting have bee

The plaintiff termed the Election Amendment Ordinance based on dishonesty and through the ordinance, public office holders have been permitted to take part in the election campaigns.

The IHC has been pleaded to take down the ordinance. Justice Aamir Farooq after the initial hearing gon the plea, issued notices to the secretary of the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed.

Read more: MINISTERS, LAWMAKERS CAN NOW ATTEND PUBLIC RALLIES AS ECP LAW AMENDED

The further hearing on the plea has been adjourned until March 15.

On the other hand, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) also decided to consult political parties over changes made to laws related to the code of conduct for elections by the federal government through an ordinance.

According to sources privy to the matter, the decision was made in a meeting headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja.

Comments