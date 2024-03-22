24.9 C
Saturday, March 23, 2024
Election ‘rigging’: PTI announces protest movement from This city

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced on Friday holding a public rally in Islamabad on March 30 against alleged election rigging, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued after the PTI core committee meeting today, PTI decided to celebrate Pakistan Day with national zeal and fervour.

The nation celebrates Pakistan Day tomorrow (Saturday) with renewed pledge to work hard for the progress and stability of the country.

The insiders said the core committee expressed its concern over the losing bat symbol and closure of its Lahore office and laid stress on stepped-up efforts to bring the party electoral symbol back and going for a legal battle to reopen the party office.

The committee, the sources said, issued directives to hold special events to mark Pakistan Day across the country.

In the wake of US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu’s statement, the PTI core committee raised the demand for Asad Majeed’s statement.

