Election schedule to be released soon: CEC

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja said on Thursday that general elections would be held on February 8, 2024 – the date announced earlier for the democratic exercise.

In a message on National Voters Day, Raja said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was cognizant of the constitutional and legal responsibilities, adding that they were ready to organising free, fair and peaceful polls in the country.

“I assure you that complete protection would be provided to you during the election so that you can exercise your right to vote with full secrecy and transparency,” he said and added that it was not only their right but also a duty.

Raja added that the ECP is set to announce the election schedule in the next few days besides also notifying the district returning officers (DROs), returning officers (ROs) and assistant returning officers (AROs).

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar yesterday reaffirmed the Election Commission’s effective functioning, emphasizing the government’s commitment to conducting elections in a free, fair, and transparent manner.

In an interview, he clarified that the caretaker government remains impartial amid statements and allegations exchanged by political parties. He highlighted that election results will determine the party’s popularity among the masses.