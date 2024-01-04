Election Tribunal allows Akhtar Mengal to contest election

QUETTA: An election tribunal granted permission to BNP chief Sardar Akhtar Jan Mengal to contest election, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Akhtar Mengal had filed appeal in the appellate tribunal challenging the Returning Officer’s rejection of his nomination papers for National Assembly constituency NA-264 (Quetta-I).

Justice Hashim Kakar presiding over the tribunal heard the case.

The RO had rejected nomination papers of Akhtar Mengal over his Aqama (work permit) of Dubai.

The Balochistan election tribunal also granted permission to several other candidates to contest the upcoming general elections, whose nomination papers were initially rejected by returning officers.

Balochistan High Court judges Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar and Justice Amir Nawaz Rana reviewed and decided the appeals.

Appellate tribunal permitted Abdul Khaliq Hazara (Chairman of Hazara Democratic Party), Tahir Mehmood Khan (PPP), Ahmed Nawaz Baloch (BNP), Mehmood Khan Sherani, Mufti Gulab (JUI-F), Zakir Hussain Kasi and Muhammad Hussain to contest elections.