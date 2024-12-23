Election tribunal upholds JUI-F MPA’s win

QUETTA: The Election Tribunal on Monday dismissed a plea filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate challenging the victory of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Zabid Ali Raki from PB-31 Washuk.

Justice Abdullah Baloch, the judge of the Election Tribunal, announced the reserved verdict, declaring the appeal as “dismissed due to insufficient evidence”.

The tribunal ruled that the petitioner, Mujeebur Rehman Muhammad Hassani, failed to provide adequate proof to support his claims of rigging.

Zabid Ali Raki’s lawyers, Kamran Murtaza, Qazi Najeeb, and Baloch Khan, appeared before the tribunal, while the petitioner and his counsel were absent during the hearings. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was represented by Assistant Directors Shahzad Aslam and Naseer Ahmed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zabid Ali Raki of the JUI-F was declared winner from PB-31 in the general election as he bagged 17058 votes. PML-N’s Mujeebur Rehman Muhammad Hassani who secured 16008 votes had challenged the victory.

Earlier, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lost another seat won in the February 8 general elections after a vote recount.

Read More: PML-N retains another seat after vote recount

PTI’s Sarbuland Khan lost to Asif Moosa of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) from Sindh Assembly constituency PS-112 after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) held a vote recount.

After a notification issued by the ECP, PPP’s Asif Moosa took oath as a member of the Sindh Assembly. After the revised results, PPP’s Asif Moosa secured the seat with 11,724 followed by PTI’s Sarbuland Khan who bagged 9,943 votes.

Vying as PTI-backed independent candidate Sarbuland Khan was declared as winner on February 8 with 16,287 votes while the PPP’s Asif Moosa could get 10,784 votes