PML-N retains another seat after vote recount

QUETTA: Following a vote recount, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) managed to retain a Balochistan Assembly seat, ARY News reported.

As per details, Muhammad Khan Lehri of the PML-N was declared winner of PB-14 Nasirabad, defeating Ghulam Rasool Imrani of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) by 1919 votes.

According to Returning Officer (RO), Muhammad Khan Lehri received 20706 votes, while Ghulam Rasool Imrani of the PPP was able to secure 18787.

The PPP’s candidate had challenged the results and requested for recounting of votes.

Earlier on February 19, the PML-N managed to retain a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat after a recount of votes with a lead of 186 votes

PML-N’s Sardar Shah Jahan was declared the winner from PK-40 Mansehra over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Shakoor Naumani.

The Returning Officer (RO) ordered the recounting of votes for 173 polling stations on request of the PTI-backed independent candidate.

Sardar Shah Jehan bagged 43104 votes while PTI-backed Shakoor Naumani could get 42918 votes.