PML-N retains PK-40 after vote recount

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) managed to retain a Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly seat after a recount of votes with a lead of 186 votes, ARY News reported.

As per details, PML-N’s Sardar Shah Jahan was declared the winner from PK-40 Mansehra over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed independent candidate Shakoor Naumani.

The Returning Officer (RO) ordered the recounting of votes for 173 polling stations on request of the PTI-backed independent candidate.

PML-N’s Sardar Shah Jehan bagged 43104 votes while PTI-backed Shakoor Naumani could get 42918 votes.

Earlier on February 14, the PML-N bagged another seat in the Punjab Assembly after a recount on the PP-7 Rawalpindi.

Raja Sagher Ahmed of PML-N clinched the victory from PP-7 against independent candidate Shabir Awan with a lead of 317 votes.

Raja Sagher emerged victorious on the PP-7 seat with 66331 votes while his opponent Shabir Awan got 63014 votes.