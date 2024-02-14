PML-N beats PTI-backed candidate to win PP-7 seat in vote recount

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has grabbed another seat in the Punjab Assembly after a recount on the PP-7 Kahuta seat, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

As per details, Raja Sagher Ahmed of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was declared the winner over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-backed candidate Shabir Awan with the lead of 317 votes.

Raja Sagher emerged victorious on the PP-7 seat with 66331 votes while his opponent, PTI-backed independent candidate Shabir Awan got 63014 votes.

It is to be noted that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz has emerged largest party in Punjab Assembly after the inclusion of several independent candidates.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif announced that Maryam Nawaz will be the party’s candidate for Punjab’s chief minister slot.

Read more: Two killed, 13 injured in firing during recount on PB-21 seat

In a separate development, two people were killed and thirteen others sustained injuries in an armed clash between two groups during a vote recount on the PB-21 seat of the Balochistan Assembly.

The unconfirmed and unofficial results from PB-21 showed the candidate of Balochistan National Party (BAP) Muhammad Saleh Bhutani victories with 30,910 votes.

According to Senior Superintendent (SSP) HUB Manzoor Buledi, an armed clash erupted between two groups during a vote recount on the PB-21 seat of Balochistan Assembly from Hub.