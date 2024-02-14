Two killed, 13 injured in firing during recount on PB-21 seat

HUB: In a shocking incident, two people were killed and thirteen others sustained injuries in an armed clash between two groups during a vote recount on the PB-21 seat of the Balochistan Assembly.

The unconfirmed and unofficial results from PB-21 showed the candidate of Balochistan National Party (BAP) Muhammad Saleh Bhutani victories with 30,910 votes.

According to Senior Superintendent (SSP) HUB Manzoor Buledi, an armed clash erupted between two groups during a vote recount on the PB-21 seat of Balochistan Assembly from Hub.

The firing incident was reported last night outside Civic Centre, where the vote recount was going on the provincial assembly seat, said SSP. Getting information about the firing incident, the police party reached the spot and arrested three suspects with Kalashnikov.

He confirmed the death of two and injuries to 13 others including one critically wounded. The bodies and injured were rushed to the hospital.

Read more: ECP halts result of PB-21, orders recount

SSP Buledi said that Frontier Corps have been deployed in the area to control the law and order situation.

It is to be noted that on February 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) put a pause on the electoral results and mandated a recount of the votes in the PB-21 constituency.

The decision came in response to the joint request for a recount by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and the National Party, highlighting the intensity and importance of the electoral contest in the region.