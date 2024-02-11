ECP halts result of PB-21, orders recount

In a significant turn of events, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) put a pause on the electoral results and mandated a recount of the votes in the PB-21 constituency, ARY News reported.

The decision comes in response to the joint request for a recount by the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and the National Party, highlighting the intensity and importance of the electoral contest in the region.

The Election Commission, in its commitment to transparency and fairness, has accepted the plea for a recount, emphasizing the significance of ensuring the accuracy of the election results.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the initial results from PB-21, the candidate of Balochistan National Party (BAP) Muhammad Saleh Bhutani emerged as successful, securing the victory over his opponents with 30,910 votes.

The unofficial and unconfirmed results of 51 general seats of the Balochistan Assembly completed, showing JUI-F and PPP leading with 11 seats, each.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results of 51 seats, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and JUI-F have won 11 seats, each, followed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) with 10 seats.

Here are the complete results of the Balochistan Assembly.