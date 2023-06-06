29.9 C
Election will be held when I want, says Asif Zardari

LAHORE: Pakistan People Party co-chairman and former president Asif Zardari said that elections will be held when I want, ARY News reported.

Addressing the ticket holder in Punjab, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari said that elections could not be held in two months.

He urged the PPP workers to have patience, they will get the outcome beyond their imagination. 

The former president said that he read extensively regarding the economy in his 14 years of imprisonment and the ideas and solutions he gave had helped Pakistan’s foreign reserves reach 24 billion dollars in PPP tenure. 

Moreover, he claimed that he will take Pakistan’s foreign reserves to 100 billion dollars when he comes to power. Propaganda has been created against the defence budget, He added.

Earlier, Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal rejected the probability of delay in the election and said that there is no plan under consideration to expand the period of assembly.

Talking to a private news channel, he said polls would be held at their scheduled time after the completion of the constitutional term of the assembly. The government would not take any undemocratic step regarding the enlargement of its government; he said adding that the government would conduct a free and fair election.

The delay in the election did not make any sense, he said, adding that the coalition government would conduct free and fair elections in October and November after completing its tenure.

