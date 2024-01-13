17.9 C
Sunday, January 14, 2024
Election2024: Govt to install CCTV cameras at polling stations

PESHAWAR: Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry says holding free, fair and transparent elections are top priority of government, ARY News reported. 

Presiding over a meeting about elections arrangements in Peshawar on Saturday, he expressed satisfaction over arrangements made for general elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said elaborate security measures would be ensured while CCTV cameras would also be installed at all polling stations across the province.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) assured smooth operations for the upcoming general elections 2024, saying that all its operational and IT systems were working “satisfactorily”.

In a statement, the electoral watchdog said that it wasn’t facing any difficulty in conducting the upcoming general election.

The ECP further said that it has developed an automated and modern Election Management System (EMS) that would be used to “transform and compile election results from Presiding to Returning officers”.

It added that the system had been tasted several times for the mentioned purpose. ‘Besides, some additional functions and features had been included to the EMS to facilitate the Returning Officers (ROs) so that the data can be used in future even during the initial phases of the polling process,” it noted.

